Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, who was honoured with the Padma Bhushan award on Monday by President Droupadi Murmu for his contribution to the field of art, has expressed his happiness and gratitude.

"...Thank you very much, I am honoured...I hope I can pay the Government back in any way they want, for the good in society and the good in people and the good of the nation...," Kapur told ANI.

Kapur's daughter, Kaveri, also celebrated her father's achievement on social media.

In a heartfelt post on Instagram Stories, she recalled her father's advice.

"My father, when I asked for his advice, always said to me, 'Your wealth lies not in the money you have earned, but in the respect you have earned.' Today, as he is honored with the #PadmaBhushan, I feel so blessed to have had a father who showed me the true path. I accept the honor bestowed upon me as a responsibility to continue working towards the good of our society and our nation. And I thank the Government of India for selecting me for this honor."



On Monday evening, President Murmu conferred the award on Kapur in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several senior leaders.

Kapur is known for his outstanding films like Bandit Queen, the British biographical drama Elizabeth, for which he was nominated for Best Director at the BAFTAs and Golden Globes, and its sequel Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007), which won Cate Blanchett her first acting Oscar.

Apart from that, he also directed one of Heath Ledger's last films, the 2002 epic The Four Feathers. To date, audiences still talk about his films Masoom and Mr. India.