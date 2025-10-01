Fans are eagerly awaiting the next film in Ajay Devgn's Drishyam franchise. Meanwhile, the biggest update yet has surfaced, media reports reveal when the official announcement teaser for Drishyam 3 will be released.

Fans of the Drishyam franchise have a reason to celebrate! After the massive success of the first two installments, the makers of Drishyam 3 are finally gearing up for the next chapter in this gripping crime thriller series. According to reports, a 1-minute 17-second announcement teaser for Drishyam 3 has been approved by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), and it will be officially unveiled on October 2, 2025, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti, a date that holds major significance in the storyline of the franchise.

Why October 2 Is a Key Date

The choice of October 2 is no coincidence. In the Drishyam universe, this date plays a pivotal role in the alibi that Georgekutty (Vijay Salgaonkar, played by Ajay Devgn in the Hindi version) creates to protect his family. Fans will remember how Gandhi Jayanti served as a major plot point in both previous films.

Cast and Production

Drishyam 3 will once again see Ajay Devgn reprise his role as Vijay Salgaonkar, alongside returning cast members Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor, Kamlesh Sawant, and Akshaye Khanna. Interestingly, the makers are also said to be introducing new characters, though their details remain under wraps.

The film will be directed by Abhishek Pathak, who also helmed Drishyam 2, and produced under the banners of Panorama Studios, Viacom18 Studios, and T-Series. Principal photography is scheduled to begin in early October 2025, with an uninterrupted shoot planned to meet the release deadline.

Official Release Date

The makers have locked October 2, 2026, for the theatrical release of Drishyam 3, maintaining the tradition of using Gandhi Jayanti as both a symbolic and narrative element.

Parallel Malayalam Version

In a unique move, the Malayalam version of Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal and directed by Jeethu Joseph—is also in production. There are reports suggesting that both versions could be released simultaneously, although an official confirmation is still awaited.

Franchise Overview