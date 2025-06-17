The highly anticipated fifth installment of the Golmaal franchise has been confirmed, reuniting director Rohit Shetty and actor Ajay Devgn. This article provides all the latest updates on the upcoming film.

Fans are always eager to see Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn together. They last collaborated on Singham Again, which underperformed at the box office. Now, exciting news has emerged regarding the next installment of their hit comedy series, Golmaal. Reports indicate that the makers have officially confirmed Golmaal 5. They've also shared updates about the film. The fourth installment, Golmaal Again, released in 2017, was a box office smash.

Golmaal 5 Updates

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the next Golmaal film. Putting an end to the wait, the makers have confirmed Golmaal 5. Sources say Rohit Shetty is currently filming a biopic on Rakesh Maria with John Abraham in Mumbai. The film will wrap up by September 2025, with editing completed by the year's end, and a release slated for early 2026. Immediately after, Rohit will begin preparations for Golmaal 5, which is expected to start filming around February-March 2026. The source added that the basic plot for Golmaal 5 is locked, and the screenplay is already being written.

About the Golmaal Series

Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn launched the Golmaal franchise with Golmaal: Fun Unlimited in 2006, which was a super hit. Golmaal Returns followed in 2008, also performing well. Golmaal 3 in 2010 was another box office success. Golmaal Again, released in 2017, became the highest-grossing film in the series. The Golmaal films have featured Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, Mukesh Tiwari, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemu, and Johnny Lever, with the cast varying slightly across the films. The four films have collectively earned approximately 600 crore at the box office.