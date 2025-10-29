Aishwarya Rai’s ‘Parantha’ Moment with Abhishek Bachchan Goes Viral
Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai was once asked if she ever baked 'paranthas' for her husband Abhishek Bachchan, and her response was just perfect. Figure out what she said.
Aishwarya Rai was asked to make 'parathas' for Abhishek Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai created headlines for L'Oreal at events in Mumbai and Paris Fashion Week. She last appeared in Mani Ratnam's successful film Ponniyin Selvan 2.
Aishwarya Rai was asked to make 'parathas' for Abhishek Bachchan
It's a sequel to the 2022 film, narrated by star Kamal Haasan. The film is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's popular five-part novel series of the same name.
Aishwarya Rai was asked to make 'parathas' for Abhishek Bachchan
Abhishek and Aishwarya are one of Bollywood's most popular couples. They are often regarded as the industry's 'IT' couple.
Aishwarya Rai was asked to make 'parathas' for Abhishek Bachchan
Since their marriage, Abhishek and Aishwarya have set significant relationship goals. They also have a stunning 13-year-old daughter named Aaradhya Bachchan.
Aishwarya Rai was asked to make 'parathas' for Abhishek Bachchan
We discovered a flashback video from 'Comedy Nights With Kapil' featuring Aishwarya and her late co-star, Irrfan Khan, promoting their film 'Jazbaa'.
Aishwarya Rai was asked to make 'parathas' for Abhishek Bachchan
Aishwarya looked gorgeous in green, and Irrfan was dashing in a grey suit. Kapil enquired whether she had ever prepared paranthas for Abhishek, and her heartfelt response was terrific.
Aishwarya Rai was asked to make 'parathas' for Abhishek Bachchan
She replied, "Yes, not just for Abhishek, but for Aaradhya too. I've made them for both my kids." Her sweet answer melted the audience.
Aishwarya Rai was asked to make 'parathas' for Abhishek Bachchan
Aishwarya is seen as the ideal wife, a working mother, and a devoted daughter-in-law to the famed Bachchan family.