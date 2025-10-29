Aishwarya Rai to Priyanka Chopra-7 Bollywood Actresses Who Chose Younger Partners
Katrina Kaif is five years older than Vicky Kaushal. They join the likes of Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan, and Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover, in which the bride is older than the husband.
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu
Despite the fact that the actress is four years older than Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are among the prettiest couples in the world.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal
Katrina Kaif, who is five years older than Vicky Kaushal, was the recipient of accolades from Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut for her marriage to Vicky Kaushal. They are currently the most powerful duo in Bollywood.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
Even though they were 10 years apart in age, Nick Jonas was certain that Priyanka Chopra was his true love. In addition to having a daughter named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, they have been married for more than five years.
Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough
Despite the fact that Preity Zinta is nearly 10 years older than her spouse Gene Goodenough, the actress appears to be reversing the process of ageing.
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover
Karan is three years older than Bipasha, yet the two of them are a wonderful match for one other. The couple justcelebrated their ninth wedding anniversary.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan
Abhishek Bachchan is open and honest about his feelings for his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, despite the fact that he is two years younger than his new bride. For seventeen years, they have been a happy married couple.
Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl
Rohman Shawl, who is 15 years younger than Sushmita Sen, was with Sushmita Sen. Despite the fact that they are no longer together, they continue to be close friends and enjoy a deep relationship.