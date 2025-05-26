Aishwarya Rai rejected THESE 8 films that later became blockbusters
Aishwarya Rai recently graced the 78th Cannes Film Festival. This Bollywood beauty has entertained audiences in numerous films. But she's also turned down some superhits. Here's a look at 8 such movies…
1. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)
Karan Johar offered Aishwarya the role of Tina in this blockbuster. Worried about her image, she declined. Rani Mukerji stepped in opposite Shah Rukh Khan.
2. Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai (2000)
Aishwarya reportedly declined Hrithik Roshan's debut. Ameesha Patel took the role and became an overnight sensation.
3. Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001)
Anil Sharma wanted Aishwarya for his Sunny Deol starrer. She declined, and Ameesha Patel got the part.
4. Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. (2003)
Rajkumar Hirani offered this Sanjay Dutt hit to Aishwarya. She refused, and it went to Gracy Singh.
5. Veer-Zaara (2004)
Yash Chopra approached Aishwarya for Preity Zinta's role. Finding it too emotional, she declined this Shah Rukh Khan starrer.
6. Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007)
Aishwarya was reportedly Priyadarshan's first choice. It didn't work out, and Vidya Balan was cast.
7. Dostana (2008)
Tarun Mansukhani offered this John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan film to Aishwarya. She declined, and Priyanka Chopra got the role.
8. Bajirao Mastani (2015)
Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted Aishwarya and Salman for this. She refused, Deepika Padukone got the part, and Ranveer Singh replaced Salman.