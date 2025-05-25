English

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 5 must-know beauty secrets for radiant skin

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a global beauty icon, captivates everyone every year with her stunning looks at the Cannes Film Festival.

entertainment May 25 2025
Author: Nancy Tiwari Image Credits:Getty
English

Cannes Queen

Aishwarya, the 'Queen of Cannes,' is always in the spotlight. Here are five top beauty tips from her, shared by the Times of India.

Image credits: Getty
English

Lip Colour choice

Aishwarya’s bold red lips, from classic red to deep maroon, add charm and confidence, inspiring her iconic red carpet looks.

Image credits: Instagram
English

Winged Eyeliner

Aishwarya’s signature winged eyeliner enhances her blue eyes, adding drama and elegance while she experiments with different styles for a stunning look.

Image credits: Instagram
English

Skin care

Aishwarya prioritizes skin hydration by drinking plenty of water and using quality products, keeping her skin glowing and makeup flawless for hours.

Image credits: Instagram
English

Confidence is the key

Aishwarya’s confidence shines in every look; her posture and smile amplify her beauty, proving that self-love is the ultimate secret to elegance.

Image credits: Instagram
English

Aishwarya Fashion

Aishwarya has constantly evolved her fashion and beauty over two decades at Cannes, never hesitating to try new colors, makeup, and hairstyles.

Image credits: Asianet News

Karthi Birthday: 7 must-watch south Indian films on OTT

Weekend Binge: 6 Must Watch South Indian Sci-Fi Fantasy Films

Priyanka Chopra to Shilpa Shetty: 8 stars who turned TV hosts

Cannes 2025: Actress Pranitha Subhash shines at film festival