Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 5 must-know beauty secrets for radiant skin

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a global beauty icon, captivates everyone every year with her stunning looks at the Cannes Film Festival.
Aishwarya, the 'Queen of Cannes,' is always in the spotlight. Here are five top beauty tips from her, shared by the Times of India.
Aishwarya’s bold red lips, from classic red to deep maroon, add charm and confidence, inspiring her iconic red carpet looks.
Aishwarya’s signature winged eyeliner enhances her blue eyes, adding drama and elegance while she experiments with different styles for a stunning look.
Aishwarya prioritizes skin hydration by drinking plenty of water and using quality products, keeping her skin glowing and makeup flawless for hours.
Aishwarya’s confidence shines in every look; her posture and smile amplify her beauty, proving that self-love is the ultimate secret to elegance.
Aishwarya has constantly evolved her fashion and beauty over two decades at Cannes, never hesitating to try new colors, makeup, and hairstyles.
