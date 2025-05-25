Guzaarish to Umrao Jaan: Aishwarya Rai’s 5 biggest flop movies
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a prominent Bollywood actress, has seen many ups and downs in her career. Here's a look at some of her average and flop movies, including Umrao Jaan, Guzaarish, and Fanney Khan.
Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai shines at Cannes. She's a global star. However, her film career has been a rollercoaster. Some films were blockbusters, while others were major disasters. Here, we tell you about some of her flop movies.
1. Umrao Jaan: Among Aishwarya Rai's biggest disasters. Made on a budget of 15 crores, it earned only 7.42 crores. J.P. Dutta didn't make a film for 12 years after this. Rating: 4.4/10.
2. Guzaarish: This big-budget movie with Aishwarya and Hrithik Roshan, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, tanked badly. It earned ₹ 29.1 Cr in India (according to sacnilk.com).
3. Albela: This Govinda and Aishwarya Rai starrer was also a super flop. It earned only ₹ 10.37 Cr (according to sacnilk.com).
4. Kyun! Ho Gaya Na: This film with Aishwarya and her rumored boyfriend Vivek Oberoi didn't make a splash at the box office. It earned ₹ 16.35 crores. Rating: 4.4/10.
5. Fanney Khan: Aishwarya Rai returned to the screen after a long time with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. However, her colored hairstyle was widely mocked, and the film flopped. It earned ₹ 11.67 Cr in India (according to sacnilk.com).
7 flops in 11 years: From 2008 to 2018, Aishwarya Rai had 11 releases, with films like Raavan, Guzaarish, Action Replayy, Jazbaa, Sarbjit, Enthiran, and Fanney Khan falling into the flop category.
