Aishwarya Rai's bodyguard charges THIS whopping amount for her security; Check his salary here

You'll be shocked to know how much Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the top Indian heroines, pays her longtime bodyguards.

Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Apr 4, 2025, 11:47 AM IST

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the leading actresses in the Indian film industry, known for her beauty, talent, and successful career in both Bollywood and international films.

Bodyguards are crucial for the safety of celebrity stars. Security arrangements differ based on the level of threat, celebrity status, and the nature of public appearances.


Given Aishwarya's immense popularity, her bodyguards must be highly vigilant and cautious to ensure her safety at all times, especially during public appearances.

According to the latest information, Aishwarya Rai pays a very substantial salary to her bodyguard for ensuring her safety and security.

Aishwarya's second bodyguard, Rajendra Dhole, is reported to earn around 1 crore per year for ensuring her security and protection.

Bodyguards are responsible for ensuring the safety of celebrities, protecting them from crowds, potential threats, and any danger that may arise during public appearances or travel.

 

