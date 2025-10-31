- Home
- Entertainment
- Aishwarya Rai Birthday Special: A Look Back at Her Debut Tamil Film ‘Iruvar’ with Mohanlal
Aishwarya Rai Birthday Special: A Look Back at Her Debut Tamil Film ‘Iruvar’ with Mohanlal
In her 28-year film career, Aishwarya Rai has appeared in around 50 movies. Wondering about her debut film, co-star, and box office performance? Here’s a complete look at her first movie.
Aishwarya Rai’s Film Debut
Aishwarya Rai made her film debut at 24, three years after winning the Miss World title in 1994. Her first movie, Iruvar, was an epic political drama in Tamil that marked the beginning of her illustrious acting career.
Debut Co-Star and Filmmaker
In the 1997 film Iruvar, Aishwarya Rai starred opposite Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, who is 13 years her senior. The acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam wrote, directed, and produced the movie.
Double Role and Inspiration
Aishwarya Rai played a double role in Iruvar, with her character inspired by the late actress and Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa, while Mohanlal’s character was based on the late CM M.G.R.
Not the First Choice
Aishwarya Rai wasn’t Mani Ratnam’s first choice for Iruvar. He initially wanted Manisha Koirala, who declined the offer for unknown reasons, though he reportedly wished to cast her in all his films.
Casting Tamizhselvan
Prakash Raj portrayed Tamizhselvan in Iruvar, a character inspired by former CM M. Karunanidhi. The role was initially offered to Nana Patekar and six other actors before finally going to Prakash Raj.
Box Office and Legacy
Box office numbers for Iruvar aren’t available, but the film was initially a flop. Over time, it gained cult status. That same year, Aishwarya Rai made her Bollywood debut.