    Ahead of The Grey Man’s release, Avengers’ Russo Bros arrive in India

    First Published Jul 20, 2022, 1:23 PM IST

    Anthony and Joe Russo, popularly known as the Russo Bros, were seen at the Kalina airport in Mumbai on Wednesday.

    With only a couple of days for Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and Dhanush-starrer ‘The Grey Man’ to release, the director of the film, Anthony and Joe Russo arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday. Popularly known as the ‘Russo Bros’, who created movie universes from Captain America to Avengers Endgame, were seen coming out of the arrival at the Kalina airport. Their upcoming film which is just around the corner for its release will be marking the Hollywood debut for actor Dhanush.

    While Anthony and Joe Russo were seen stepping out of the Kalina Airport in Mumbai on Wednesday, the purpose for their visit is not yet clear. However, it appears that the duo, who has directed ‘The Grey Man’, are here for the promotions of the film since it is due for release on Friday, July 22. But most importantly, the film will star actor Dhanush, who has been busy promoting the film across countries.

    ‘The Grey Man’ stars actors Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Dhanush, Ana de Armas and Jessica Henwick among others. The film will be released on streaming giant Netflix this week. Recently, the film’s premiere was held in Berlin which was attended by the entire cast of ‘The Grey Man’ including Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and Dhanush.

    Recently, during the promotions of ‘The Grey Man’, the Russo brothers recently in an interview admitted that the character that Dhanush was playing in the movie, was written keeping him in mind. Anthony and Joe Russo also admitted to having their focus on working with Indian talent, reportedly.

    ‘The Grey Man’ is not the only project of the Russo Bros that have an Indian connection. In fact, as per reports, the ‘Citadel’ series that will be directed by ‘The Family Man’ fame Raj and DK, is being backed by Anthony and Joe Russo. For this project, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan have reportedly been roped in.

