    After watching Sidhu Moose Wala's bhog ceremony, a disheartened fan commits suicide

    First Published Jun 12, 2022, 9:41 AM IST

    The young man was identified as Jaswinder Singh, who swallowed a toxic chemical while live-streaming Moosewala's bhog ritual
     

    A 20-year-old man of Derabassi, who was a fan of Sidhu Moosewala, committed suicide after watching the bhog ceremony of the slain singer. Police identified the youth as Jaswinder Singh who consumed some poisonous substance while watching the bhog ceremony of Moosewala live on Wednesday, June 08.

    Jaswinder was transferred to the Derabassi municipal hospital, but physicians directed him to Chandigarh's GMCH-32, where he died on Thursday morning. Jaswinder's parents informed the cops that their son was a big lover of Moosewala. 
     

    Sidhu Moose Wala, a Punjab singer-politician, was assassinated last month, barely two weeks before his 29th birthday. In India and Canada, where he had studied, the young rapper - who had joined the Congress in December ahead of state elections - was well-known for his songs.

    On Saturday, May 11 his fans commemorated the singer's 29th birthday by showering him with messages on social media. Aubrey Drake Graham, a Canadian rapper, had expressed his admiration for him.
     

    Following the arrests of eight people earlier this week, police nabbed a suspected shooter on Friday, June 10. The mastermind of the killing has been identified as gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is imprisoned in Delhi's Tihar jail. Bishnoi reportedly plotted the assassination of the singer-politician with Goldy Brar, a mobster from Canada.
     

    Unidentified intruders shot and killed Moose Wala on May 29 in Jawaharke village, Mansa district. The alleged gunman, who was apprehended on Friday, is said to have been a group member that opened fire on the Punjab singer-politician. 
     

    Moose Wala was assassinated a day after the Punjab administration removed two of the four shooters who had been assigned to him. Also Read: Throwback video of 'legend' Sidhu Moose Wala's birthday last year is making fans emotional

    So far, nine people have been arrested in connection with the murders, including eight people who are accused of providing logistical support, conducting reconnaissance, and harbouring the assailants. Also Read: Box office report: Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Janhit Mein Jaari sees 60% jump on day 2

