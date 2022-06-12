Box office report: Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Janhit Mein Jaari sees 60% jump on day 2

From Janhit Mein Jaari to Jurassic World Dominion, 777 Charlie, Vikram, Samrat Prithviraj and Bhul Bhulaiyaa 2, take a look at how films performed at the box office on Saturday.

Image: Official film poster

Saturday was quite an eventful day at the box office. With so many films that had a theatrical release, including three fresh releases on Friday -- Janhit Mein Jaari, Jurassic World Dominion and 777 Charlie, the box office witnessed quite a few activities. Speaking of ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’, even though the film saw a straight 60 per cent in its collection on the second day, increasing the hopes of the makers, the film still has not performed as per the expectations that were set with it. Similarly, ‘777 Charlie’ which is originally a Kannada film, has failed to attract enough audience in the Hindi belt. ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian goes bold and sexy in sheer bra; new avatar oozes hotness But one film that has maintained its pace even on the second day is Hollywood’s ‘Jurassic World Dominion’. On the other hand, the box office struggle of Akshay Kumar’s 'Samrat Prithviraj' continues while Kamal Haasan’s ‘Vikram’ and Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ have continued with their stellar performances. Take a look at how all the films have performed at the box office on Saturday.

Image: Official film poster

ALSO READ: Bhojpuri actress Namrata Malla shimmers in gold bikini; wows fans with hot 'desi tadka' (pics and videos) Jurassic World Dominion: The film exploded on the first day with an earning of Rs 11.47 crore at the box office. The film's earnings got better on the second day. According to preliminary figures, the film earned Rs 11.50 crore on Saturday. With this, the total earnings of both the days of the film have gone up to Rs 22.97 crore. The first day opening of the film 'Jurassic World Dominion' in India is more than 'Deadpool 2', 'The Lion King', 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' and 'The Jungle Book’.

Image: Official film poster

Janhit Mein Jaari: Nushrratt Bharuccha, Anud Singh Dhaka and Paritosh Tripathi-starrer 'Janhit Mein Jari' was released on Friday at a ticket rate of Rs 100. It is being assumed that the decision of the makers to release the film at reduced rates has overshadowed the film. Although the film registered a jump of more than 60 per cent on Saturday, the film will have to miraculously on Sunday to stay in the box office race. The film, which opened with Rs 43 lakh, earned Rs 70 lakh on Saturday according to the initial figures.

Image: Official film poster

777 Charlie: The Kannada film '777 Charlie', which was released on Friday, was completely rejected by the Hindi-speaking audience on the first day. According to the final figures, the film earned a total of Rs 6.2 crore on the first day and the share of its Hindi version was only Rs 15 lakh. The film has earned Rs 7.60 crore as per the initial figures on the second day of release. The total earnings of the film at the box office are now at Rs 13.80 crore.

Image: Still from the trailer

Samrat Prithviraj: Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar-starrer is continuing with its struggle to maintain at the box office. After earning a disappointing Rs 55.05 crore in the first week, the film earned Rs 1.66 crore on the eighth day of its release, according to Friday's final figures. And as pr Saturday’s initial figures, the film earned Rs 2.30 crore on its ninth day. The film was completely rejected by Tamil and Telugu audiences. In the first week, its Telugu version earned only Rs 5 lakh while the Tamil version earned Rs 6 lakh.

Image: PR Agency

Vikram: Director Lokesh Kannagaraj's film 'Vikram' is maintaining its hold at the box office even in the second week of its release. The maximum business of the film is being done from its Tamil version. It earned Rs 143.95 crore in the first week, out of which the Hindi version earned only Rs 2.85 crore. The film crossed the Rs 150 crore mark on its second Friday of release, earning 7.95 crores. According to the initial figures on the second Saturday, the film has earned Rs 13 crore.

Image: PR Agnecy