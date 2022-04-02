After Sunny Leone, Rajkummar Rao falls prey to pan card ‘misuse’

Rajkummar Rao is the latest from Bollywood to become a victim of loan fraud. Previously, Sunny Leoni’s pan card was also misused for loan fraud.

Actor Rajkummar Rao has become the latest victim of pan card misuse and loan fraud. This comes nearly two months after Sunny Leone highlighted how her pan card was misused for someone for a loan of Rs 2,000. A similar fraud has not taken place with Badhaai Do actor Rajkummar Rao.

On Saturday, Rajkummar took to the microblogging site Twitter to share that he has become a victim of loan fraud. Rajkummar's pan card was misused by someone to seek a loan of Rs 2,500.

The 37-year-old actor, Rajkummar Raon, claimed that the fraud has impacted his Credit Information Bureau (India) Limited (CIBIL) score. The same CIBIL issue was highlighted by Sunny Leone as well in the tweet that she had put out in the month of February about the fraud.

Taking to Twitter, Rajkummar Rao wrote: "#FraudAlert My pan card has been misused and a small loan of Rs.2500 has been taken on my name. Due to which my cibil score has been affected. @CIBIL_Official please rectify the same and do take precautionary steps against this."

