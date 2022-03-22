Guns and Gulaans: Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkumamar Rao reveal their 90s look for Netflix’s next

Rajkummar Rao and Dulquer Salmaan will be seen in Raj and DK’s ‘Guns and Gulaabs’ series for Netflix.

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Dulquer Salman revealed their first look from Netflix’s upcoming series ‘Guns and Gulaabs’. Both, Dulquer and Rajkummar are seen in a 90s look; the show will make Rajkummar’s OTT web show debut.

In the photograph shared Rajkummar Rao on his Instagram Handle, he is seen sporting longer hair, looking confident, and sipping a campa. The picture gives the perfect 90s file which even his wife Patralekhaa could not miss out observing it, calling him her “90s boy” in the comments section.

Sharing his first look on his Instagram handle, Rajkummar Rao wrote: “So thrilled to announce the first look of my first Netflix series #GunsAndGulaabs. Tayyar ho jaiye (get ready) because I’m coming to bring the fire in my 90s avatar! Brace yourself for an exciting adventure filled with crime, love and dhamakedaar punchlines. Guns & Gulaabs, created, produced and directed by the supremely talented @rajanddk coming soon on @netflix_in @d2r_films."

Soon after Rajkummar Rao revealed his first look, one of the first persons to comment on it from Bollywood was actor Vick Kaushal. Vicky called him a “Champ” in the comments section.

Rajkummar Rao’s photo saw comments from his fans as well who wished luck to the actor. However, there were some who dropped hilarious comments. For instance, this one user commented on Rajkummar’s photo, writing: “10 rupe ki pepsi Mera bhai Sexy.”

On the other hand, Dulquer Salmaan also shared his first look from Guns and Gulaabs that he posted from his Instagram handle. “Put on your seatbelts and get ready for a ride back to the 90s with me,” wrote Dulquer in the caption. Interestingly, Guns and Gulaabs will mark the OTT show debut of not only Rajkummar Rao but also of Dulquer Salman. Guns and Gulaabs also feature actors Gulshan Devaiah and Gourav Adarsh in important roles. The web show is being directed by Family Man 2 maker Raj and DK.