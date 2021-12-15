After Samantha, Naga reveals the reason behind divorce; did the actor comment on ex-wife for her roles?

Naga Chaitanya's latest interview went viral as he reportedly commented on rejecting roles that can embarrass his family; is he pointing at Samantha Ruth Prabhu? Read this



Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu were in the news since they jointly announced their separation on October 02. While Samantha has spoken about her separation on several occasions, Naga Chaitanya has decided to remain quiet publicly.



Samantha and Naga's separation led to rumours of Samantha having affairs with her stylist/friend. Some also said that Samantha never wanted kids and had a few abortions. Many said that Samantha wants to join Bollywood and shift to Mumbai etc etc.

Now a video of Naga Chaitanya is going viral where he is seen replying to a question about his choice of roles. “I am game for all kinds of roles. Yet, those parts should not affect my family and our prestige. I will not take roles that would embarrass my family members." Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals secret of her perfect sexy figure; motivates fans to join gym

Now, fans and social media users speculate if Naga chose to end his marriage because of Samantha's bold roles? Many are pointing out her latest item song, 'Oo Antava' from Pushpa where Sam is seen in a hot avatar.

In an interview with Filmfare, Samantha opened about her divorce and said, “It’s ok if you are having a bad day, vocalise it, understand it, as soon as you accept that you’re going through something, half the work is done… I know I’m still going to live my life and with all the issues that I now faced in my personal life, I was amazed at how strong I was. I thought I was a much more vulnerable person. I thought that with my split, I would crumble and die. I didn’t think I was skilled of being this strong… Today I’m very, very proud of how strong I’m because I didn’t know I was."

