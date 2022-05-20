Box Office Collection: 36 days on, will KGF: Chapter 2 break Baahubali 2's record?

The Hindi versions of KGF: Chapter 2 and Baahubali 2 have earned Rs 1 crore or more for 35 consecutive days at the box office. Will Yash’s film be able to beat Prabhas’ record on day 36?

Image: Still from the trailer

Kannada actor Yash’s film ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ has been breaking all previous records created at the box office collection. This film has already crossed the Rs 1200 crore mark (inclusive of global collection) and the Rs 425 crore mark in the Hindi belt. Now, the film has come at par with Prabhas’s Baahubali 2 in terms of a movie that was either made or dubbed in Hindi to have earned a minimum f Rs 1 crore on a daily basis for 35 consecutive days. Prashanth Neel’s KGF: Chapter 2 and SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 are now neck-to-neck for earning a minimum of Rs 1 crore at the box office on a daily basis. All eyes are now set on KGF, to know whether the film will be able to beat Baahubali’s record or not.

Image: Official film poster

The Hindi film 'KGF 2', which was released on April 14, is being compared with the Hindi version of the film 'Bahubali 2' from day one in terms of earnings. The film also made the record for the highest-grossing film on the first day of its release. However, earlier fans of SS Rajamouli's 'Bahubali 2' had thought that ‘RRR’ would break the record. But now it seems that it will be Prashanth Neel’s film which may leave Baahubali 2 behind in the race. ALSO READ: Box Office Report: KGF: Chapter 2, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Doctor Strange 2, here’s how films performed

Image: Prabhas/Instagram

When Baahubali 2 was released in Hindi, it did a great business of Rs 247 crore in the first week of its release. After this, the film earned Rs 143.25 crore in the second week, Rs 69.75 crore in the third week, Rs 29.40 crore in the fourth week and Rs 11.78 crore in the fifth week. The film made a new record in Hindi by earning Rs 1 crore or more for 35 consecutive days. On the 36th day, its earnings dropped to Rs 72 lakh. ALSO READ: Tuesday Box Office Collection: KGF 2 leads ahead of newly released films

Image: Still from the movie

Director Prashanth Neel's film 'KGF 2' is a film made on a budget of Rs 100 crore. In this sense, even if the film had done half the business of that of Baahubali 2 (budget: Rs 200 crore), it would have been considered a huge success. However, KGF: Chapter 2 did a surprising business of more than Rs 430 crore in Hindi. The total business of the film 'Bahubali 2' in Hindi was around Rs 511 crore. The film 'KGF 2' Hindi has earned Rs 268.63 crore in the first week of release, Rs 80.18 crore in the second week, and Rs 49.14 crore in the third week, Rs 22.75 crore in the fourth week and Rs 9.62 crore in the fifth week. The film earned Rs 1.02 crore in Hindi on its 35th day of release. According to preliminary figures, the film's Hindi earnings can be around Rs 90 lakh on the 36th day.