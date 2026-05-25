The makers of 'Cocktail 2' have released a new romantic song, 'Tujhko', a soulful duet by Arijit Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan. The song, composed by Pritam, features the fresh pairing of Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.

The makers of the upcoming Bollywood film 'Cocktail 2' have released their latest romantic track 'Tujhko' on Monday, unveiling a soulful duet that brings together celebrated singers Arijit Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan in a deeply emotional musical collaboration. Composed by acclaimed music director Pritam, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, 'Tujhko' is positioned as a soft, comforting love ballad that leans into classic Bollywood romance while highlighting the fresh on-screen pairing of Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.

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A Soulful Duet and Warm Visuals

'Tujhko' is a gentle, slow-flowing romantic track. Arijit Singh leads the song with his signature emotive style, supported by Sunidhi Chauhan's powerful vocals, creating a layered duet that enhances the track's romantic tone.

The visuals of the song feature Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in warm, sunlit frames, with summer-inspired aesthetics and flowing silhouettes. The music video focuses on quiet, affectionate moments between the characters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

Musical Reunion and Milestone

The song also marks a notable musical reunion for Arijit Singh with composer Pritam and lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya, a trio known for several iconic Bollywood hits.

As highlighted in the official description, "Tujhko marks a massive musical milestone as it brings together India's top playback singer, Arijit Singh, and the versatile Sunidhi Chauhan for a rare, soulful duet".

About 'Cocktail 2'

The film 'Cocktail 2', directed by Homi Adajania, features a new ensemble cast including Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna. The movie will release on June 19, 2026, in theatres. (ANI)