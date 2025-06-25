- Home
Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani turned 47. Born on June 25, 1978, in Mumbai, Aftab has been active in films for 38 years. However, he's been working as a lead actor for 26 years. As an adult actor, Aftab has only delivered two hit films…
When did Aftab Shivdasani enter films?
Aftab's first film was 'Mr. India' (1987) as a child artist playing an orphan. He also appeared in 'Shahenshah', 'Chaalbaaz', 'Sau Crore', and 'Insaniyat' as a child actor.
When did Aftab Shivdasani get his first lead role?
After a break from 1994 to 1999, Aftab debuted as a lead in 'Mast' (1999), directed by Ram Gopal Varma. The film flopped.
Aftab Shivdasani's most popular films
Aftab's notable films include 'Kasoor', 'Kya Yehi Pyaar Hai', 'Hungama', 'Masti', 'Grand Masti', and 'Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3'.
Which of Aftab Shivdasani's films were hits?
Only 'Masti' and 'Grand Masti' from the Masti franchise were hits, earning ₹20.28 crore and ₹102 crore respectively. 'Hungama' was a semi-hit. 'Kasoor', 'Awara Paagal Deewana', and '1920: Evil Returns' performed averagely. The rest flopped.
What are Aftab Shivdasani's upcoming films?
Aftab's upcoming films include 'Grand Masti 4', the fourth in the Masti franchise, despite 'Great Grand Masti' flopping. He's also in 'Kasoor', 'Shootout at Byculla', and 'Welcome to the Jungle', potentially releasing this year.