Diljit Dosanjh has finally addressed the controversy surrounding his Punjabi film 'Sardaar Ji 3'. He explained why Pakistani actress Hania Amir is part of the film despite the ongoing India-Pakistan tensions. According to him, the film was shot when relations between the two countries were stable. He stated that the terrorist attack on Pahalgam occurred after the film's shooting, drastically changing the situation. Diljit also mentioned the substantial financial investment made by the producers in the film.

Diljit Dosanjh's Statement on the ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ Controversy

In an interview with BBC Asian Network, Diljit Dosanjh addressed the 'Sardaar Ji 3' controversy, saying, "When this film was made, the situation was alright. We shot the film in February, and everything was fine then. Then several things happened that were beyond our control."

Why Diljit Supports ‘Sardaar Ji 3’s Overseas Release?

Diljit Dosanjh further added, "The producers knew that this film obviously wouldn't release in India. So they decided to at least release it overseas. The producers have invested a lot of money, and when this film was being made, there was no such issue. They know they will incur significant losses because you've removed an entire territory. Even when I signed the film, everything was fine. Now the situation is not in our hands. So if the producers want to release it abroad, I support them."

Diljit Dosanjh's Bond with Hania Amir

When asked about his bond with Hania Amir during the interview, Diljit stated that their interactions were strictly professional. He said, "She (Hania) is very professional. I respect her work and privacy. I am a very private person myself and give everyone space, especially women. We talk to the point, nothing more."

The 'Sardaar Ji 3' Controversy and Release Date

On April 22nd, terrorists from Pakistan brutally murdered 26 tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Following this incident, the film body imposed a ban on Pakistani artists working in India. However, Diljit Dosanjh had already completed 'Sardaar Ji 3' with Pakistani actress Hania Amir. This led to widespread protests against the film. Public anger against Hania is also fueled by her anti-India comments after Operation Sindoor. The film is set to release in overseas markets on June 27th.