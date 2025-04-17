Adah Sharma calls Puneeth Rajkumar her biggest inspiration in the industry
Adah Sharma, who starred opposite Puneeth Rajkumar in Ranavikrama, fondly remembers him as her inspiration.
| Published : Apr 17 2025, 10:05 AM
2 Min read
17
Adah Sharma, who debuted in Kannada cinema opposite Puneeth Rajkumar in Ranavikrama, gained nationwide recognition with The Kerala Story. She reflects on her time with Puneeth Rajkumar as Ranavikrama completes 9 years.
27
Sharing a song from Ranavikrama on Facebook, Adah Sharma penned a heartfelt note about how Puneeth Rajkumar inspired her and shared her experiences working with him.
37
9 years ago, I debuted opposite Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar! From the Bangalore airport to the hotel, Puneeth's face adorned over 50 hoardings of major brands. Crowds gathered outside the set just to catch a glimpse of him.
47
I was nervous, and everyone kept saying how lucky I was. But my luck exceeded all expectations. Puneeth was kind, used his stardom to spread joy, met fans personally, was punctual, danced like a dream yet rehearsed diligently, remembered our conversations, and always included me.
57
Since I didn't speak Kannada, he translated things for me! He spoke lovingly about his wife and family and kept the set lively even in 45-degree heat.
67
Adah Sharma proudly stated that she hoped to emulate Puneeth's qualities if she ever reached his level of stardom, both on and off-screen.
77
There's so much more to say about you. Thank you, Puneeth Rajkumar, wherever you are, and thanks to director Pavan Wadeyar for the best Kannada debut in Ranavikrama, concluded Adah Sharma.
