Sreeleela Controversy: Actress Faces Criticism After ‘Periods’ Remark Goes Viral
Actress and doctor Sreeleela is facing major heat online. She said women shouldn't use periods as an excuse and should push themselves. But her comments have started a big debate, and many are not happy. Here's why.
17
Image Credit : instagram
Sreeleela Faces Backlash for Comments on Menstruation
Sandalwood's Sreeleela is now a top actress in the South. After rocking Tollywood, she's also entering Bollywood and Kollywood. She recently made headlines for completing her MBBS from DY Patil University in Maharashtra, balancing a tough 6-year medical course with her acting career.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
27
Image Credit : instagram
Sreeleela Faces Backlash for Comments on Menstruation
Sreeleela recently spoke openly about menstruation, a topic most people avoid. In a society where periods are still seen as a taboo, many praised her for starting the conversation. However, the actual content of her speech has drawn a lot of criticism.
37
Image Credit : instagram
Sreeleela Faces Backlash for Comments on Menstruation
Sreeleela was attending an awareness program with a large female audience. Someone asked her if she ever faced issues during shoots because of her period. Her answer is what kicked off this entire pro-versus-con debate.
47
Image Credit : Instagram
Sreeleela Faces Backlash for Comments on Menstruation
So what did she say? 'Periods should not be a problem for us. I have shot many hit songs while I was menstruating, and those songs got a lot of praise. In my opinion, periods should not become an excuse for a woman,' the actress stated.
57
Image Credit : Instagram
Sreeleela Faces Backlash for Comments on Menstruation
She added that women must move past their physical and mental problems. 'When we ask for equal opportunities and rights as men, is it right to stay back citing period problems?' she questioned. 'We have to push ourselves,' she insisted.
67
Image Credit : X/@SureshPRO_
Sreeleela Faces Backlash for Comments on Menstruation
Many people are saying that while her intention might be good, as a doctor, she should know better. For countless women, dancing is a distant dream during their period; the pain they endure is immense. Netizens pointed out that every woman's body is different. Just because she can dance comfortably doesn't mean everyone can, and it's wrong to suggest so.
77
Image Credit : insta
Sreeleela Faces Backlash for Comments on Menstruation
People are pointing out a big difference between a regular person and a doctor giving this advice. 'It's your duty as a doctor to also mention that this isn't possible for everyone,' one comment read. Critics feel that simply telling women to 'push through' physical pain is not the right message from a medical professional. Many even suggested she should ask her own friends in the film industry if they agree.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos