6 7 Image Credit : X/@SureshPRO_

Sreeleela Faces Backlash for Comments on Menstruation

Many people are saying that while her intention might be good, as a doctor, she should know better. For countless women, dancing is a distant dream during their period; the pain they endure is immense. Netizens pointed out that every woman's body is different. Just because she can dance comfortably doesn't mean everyone can, and it's wrong to suggest so.