Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 173 has become the talk of the town after reports suggested the superstar may portray a doctor inspired by the iconic “5 Rupees Doctor,” a figure known for serving people with affordable healthcare.

Rajinikanth's upcoming film Thalaivar 173 is already creating a lot of buzz, and the latest reports have only added to the excitement. According to industry speculation, the superstar could be playing a doctor in the film, with some reports even suggesting that the character may be inspired by the legendary “5 Rupees Doctor”, a symbol of affordable and compassionate healthcare for ordinary people.

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While the makers have not officially revealed any details about Rajinikanth's role, the rumor has quickly caught the attention of fans, who are eager to see the actor in a completely different avatar.

A New Role for the Superstar?

Over the years, Rajinikanth has portrayed a wide variety of characters, from action heroes and gangsters to socially conscious leaders. However, a full-fledged doctor role is something fans have rarely associated with the superstar.

If the reports are true, Thalaivar 173 could showcase Rajinikanth as a doctor dedicated to serving the underprivileged. Such a role would not only bring a fresh dimension to his filmography but also allow him to deliver a strong social message through his character.

Why the ‘5 Rupees Doctor’ Connection Matters The phrase “5 Rupees Doctor” is often linked to medical professionals who prioritize service over profit and provide treatment at a minimal cost. A character inspired by such a figure could resonate strongly with audiences, especially at a time when healthcare remains an important social issue. Many fans believe Rajinikanth's screen presence and ability to connect with the masses make him the perfect choice for such a role.

Fans Await Official Confirmation

As of now, the makers have remained tight-lipped about the storyline and Rajinikanth's character. However, the speculation has already generated considerable excitement on social media. Whether he is actually playing the iconic people's doctor or not, one thing is certain: Thalaivar 173 is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated Tamil films in development, and fans are eagerly waiting for an official announcement from the team.