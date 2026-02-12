Pushpa 2 Actor Sreeleela Earns MBBS Degree; Balances Film and Studies
Kannada-Telugu cinema star Sreeleela has set a unique record by completing her MBBS degree alongside her acting career. She is now not just an actress but also a doctor. Her convocation pictures are going viral on social media
Sreeleela MBBS Degree: From Film Star to Doctor
News of Sreeleela's MBBS degree is viral. Known for her dance in 'Pushpa 2's Kissik song, the Kannada-Telugu actress recently got her medical degree, exciting her fans.
Balancing film shoots and medical studies
Sreeleela completed her MBBS studies amidst a busy film shooting schedule. This is a rare achievement in the Indian film industry. Her dedication is an example for many.
Sreeleela's pictures go viral on social media
Sreeleela's convocation visuals are trending on social media. Fans are congratulating her, calling her the 'Doctor Actress.' She has set a great example by completing her medical degree.
From Kannada-Telugu cinema to pan-India fame
Sreeleela started in Kannada and Telugu cinema and quickly became a pan-India star. Her screen presence and dance skills made her a favorite. Her Bollywood debut is also being discussed.
Bollywood debut with Kartik Aaryan
On the work front, Sreeleela will soon be seen with Kartik Aaryan in Anurag Basu's 'Tu Meri Zindagi Hai.' There's a lot of buzz about her Bollywood entry. She's ready for the big screen.
