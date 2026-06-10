Reports suggest Rajinikanth's son-in-law Vishagan may join K. Annamalai's newly launched 'We The Leaders' movement. Though unconfirmed, the development has sparked widespread interest, potentially marking his first major step into Tamil Nadu politics.

A major political buzz is emerging in Tamil Nadu as reports suggest that Vishagan, actor Rajinikanth's son-in-law, may soon join former BJP leader K. Annamalai's newly launched "We The Leaders" movement. Although no official announcement has been made, the speculation has generated significant interest among political observers and Rajinikanth fans alike.

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Vishagan's Possible Political Debut

The reports come at a time when Annamalai is actively building his grassroots political movement after stepping away from the BJP. The "We The Leaders" initiative has already attracted over a million supporters and volunteers, positioning itself as a fresh political alternative in Tamil Nadu.

Sources indicate that Vishagan is seriously considering aligning with the movement. His entry would instantly draw public attention due to his connection with superstar Rajinikanth and the family's influence in Tamil Nadu.

Boost for Annamalai's Movement?

Political analysts believe that Vishagan's association could strengthen Annamalai's efforts to attract young voters and first-time political participants. While Rajinikanth himself chose not to enter active politics despite earlier plans, any member of his family stepping into the political arena is bound to create headlines.

At present, neither Vishagan nor Annamalai has publicly confirmed the move. However, the growing speculation has added another layer of excitement to Tamil Nadu's rapidly evolving political landscape. If the reports materialize, Vishagan's entry could become one of the most talked-about political developments in the state this year.