Rajinikanth mourned filmmaker Bharathiraja, calling him a "towering figure" who gave "new life" to South Indian cinema. TN CM S. Joseph Vijay also paid respects, announcing state honours for the director who passed away at 85.

Veteran actor Rajinikanth on Wednesday paid his last respects to legendary filmmaker Bharathiraja, remembering him as a towering figure whose contribution to Tamil cinema and the South Indian film industry will never be forgotten.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Rajinikanth visited the residence of the late filmmaker in Chennai, where family members, political leaders and members of the film fraternity gathered to pay their final respects to the celebrated director, who passed away at the age of 85 due to age-related ailments.

Speaking to the media outside Bharathiraja's residence, Rajinikanth reflected on the filmmaker's immense role in shaping the industry. Describing him as someone who gave "new life" to South Indian cinema, the superstar said Bharathiraja was always willing to stand by artists and technicians during difficult times. "Bharathiraja played a pivotal role in nurturing and elevating the South Indian film industry. He made the industry flourish and gave it new life. Whenever directors, actors, or anyone from the film fraternity faced difficulties, he would stand up for them, fight for their rights, and help resolve their problems."

"Bharathiraja's contributions to cinema would remain unforgettable regardless of how many years pass. His achievements and service to the industry will never fade. His name will remain forever in the hearts of the Tamil people. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti," he added.

TN CM S. Joseph Vijay pays homage

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister S. Joseph Vijay also visited Bharathiraja's residence and paid his respects by garlanding the filmmaker's mortal remains. The Chief Minister later took to X to mourn the loss of the veteran director.

Remembering Bharathiraja as a filmmaker who brought the "essence of rural life" to the silver screen, Vijay said the director had created a unique place for himself in the history of Tamil cinema through his storytelling and memorable characters. Vijay also announced that Bharathiraja would be accorded state honours during his final rites in recognition of his contribution to the film industry.

Bharathiraja's cinematic legacy

Bharathiraja made his directorial debut with the acclaimed film 16 Vayathinile in 1977 and went on to become one of Tamil cinema's most influential filmmakers. Over a career spanning more than four decades, he directed over 40 films and earned the title of 'Iyakkunar Immayam' for his remarkable contribution to cinema.Some of his most celebrated films include 'Kizhake Pogum Rail,' 'Sigappu Rojakkal,' 'Alaigal Oivathillai,' 'Kaadhal Oviyam' and 'Mudhal Mariyathai,' many of which are regarded as classics today.

His final directorial work was 'Paravai Kootil Vaazhum Maangal,' a segment from Prime Video's anthology series Modern Love Chennai. Apart from directing, Bharathiraja also enjoyed a successful acting career. His most recent screen appearance was in Mohanlal-starrer 'Thudarum.' His unreleased film 'Pulavar' will mark his final appearance as an actor. Over the years, he also featured in films such as 'Aayutha Ezhuthu,' 'Pandianadu,' 'Eeswaran,' 'Thiruchitrambalam' and 'Maharaja.' (ANI)