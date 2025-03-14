Actress Sona Heiden refuses to act with comedian Vadivelu due to past conflicts; Read on

Read Full Gallery

Actress Sona Heiden shocked everyone by stating she'd rather beg than act with comedian Vadivelu due to past conflicts.

Sona debuted in films with 'Poovellam Un Vasam' starring Ajith. After Ajith's film, she also acted in Vijay's 'Shahjahan'. Later, she acted in many films like 'Ayudham', 'Sivapathikaram', 'Kelvikuri', 'Mirugam', and 'Kuselan'. Her films were released consecutively from 2001 to 2024.

Sona's directorial venture, Smoke:

She has acted in several films in Telugu and Malayalam along with Tamil. In this context, 'Smoke' is a web series written and directed by Sona. She produced this web series herself. That is, she produced this web series through Unique Production Company in collaboration with Sharpflix OTT.

The story of 5 years in Sona's life

This web series based on the life of actress Sona is based on the events that took place from 2010 to 2015. Sona, who is busy promoting this web series, is giving several interviews in a row.

Mostly Deceit in My Life

Then many things that many people did not know about her came to light. In an interview given to a private YouTube channel, I have faced mostly deceit in my life. I had no one then. Even if there was someone, I wouldn't trust anyone. Even if someone said I am there for you, I wouldn't believe them. The main reason for that is that I was deceived by everyone.

When I was like that, acting gave me comfort. That's why I acted diligently in many films. There is also a problem in that. Everyone saw me as glamorous. With this, I refused the opportunities that came for glamour. At one point, disgusted with acting, I started taking things related to my life. After the death of Glamour Queen Silk Smitha, many people kept saying it was her biography. But, until then, no one knew the real story. Similarly, someone can tell a story about me even after I die. That's why I decided to tell my story myself.

A fan asked for a selfie even at my mother's funeral

When my mother died and I came after burying her, a person came to me saying that he would take a selfie. But, when I said that my mother died and it is not possible, he said that it has happened now, isn't it just a selfie? He spoke like that because I am a glamour actress. That's why I stopped acting glamorously. Now everyone respects me. I acted with Vadivelu in the movie 'Kuselan'. After that movie, I got a chance to act with him in 16 movies. But, I didn't act. Sona said that if necessary, she will beg, but will not act with Vadivelu. It is being propagated that the problems Sona faced with Vadivelu are the reason for this.

