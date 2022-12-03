Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Abhishek Bachchan's Bol Bachchan to Ayushmann's Bala, 8 Bollywood movies that are remakes of Hindi films

    First Published Dec 3, 2022, 1:48 PM IST

    Old is gold, and if you do it right, it could go platinum too! Film industries thrive on remakes when the going gets tough. Here are 8 Bollywood cult movies that brought a new narrative.
     

    Image: Official film poster

    The trailer of Ranveer Singh's film Circus was released on Friday. Rohit Shetty's film was released in theatres on the 23rd of this month. People are going to get a double dose of comedy from the film. Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma will be in dual roles in the movie. The film has been in the limelight for a long time, and it is also said that it is a remake of Gulzar's 1982 film Angoor. Sanjeev Kumar and Devendra Verma also played double roles in the movie Angoor. However, there has yet to be an official announcement regarding Circus being a remake of Angoor. By the way, many such films in Bollywood have been remade unofficially. Today in this article, we will talk about such movies. 

    Image: Official film poster

    Hum Aapke Hain Koun: Let's talk about Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit's film Hum Aapke Hain Koun. The plot of this film was similar to that of the 1982 film Nadiya Ke Paar, but a little glamour was added to the movie. Both movies proved to be blockbusters at the box office.

    Also Read: Jubin Nautiyal: 'God Was Watching Over Me', singer shares picture from his hospital bed

    Image: Official film poster

    Bala: The story of the film Bala and Ujda Chaman was also similar. When Ayushmann Khurrana's film Bala was released first, the makers of Ujda Chaman even accused him of stealing his story. Some legal matters also came to the fore between the makers of both films. However, both films were super flops at the box office. 

    Image: Official film poster

    Murder: It is said that the story of Mallika Sherawat's film Murder and Meghna Naidu's film Lust is almost the same. However, the makers have yet to announce this officially. While Murder was a box office hit, Havan was a super flop.

     

    Image: Official film poster

    Bol Bachchan: The story of Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan's 2012 film Bol Bachchan was similar to that of the 1979 Golmaal by Amol Palekar. Just Bol Bachchan was introduced by glamorizing it. Both films were blockbusters at the box office. 

    Image: Official film poster

    Hero Number.1: Govinda's 1997 film Hero Number.1 is similar to the 1972 Rajesh Khanna film Bawarchi. Both films did tremendous business at the box office. 

    Image: Official film poster

    Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahi: Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahi is a remake of the 1991 Aamir Khan and Pooja Bhatt starrer, but the makers introduced some newness in the story. Let us tell you that the story of this film was similar to the 1956 movie Chori Chori starring Raj Kapoor and Nargis. However, both films were super hit. 

    Image: Official film poster

    Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon: Kareena Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, and Abhishek Bachchan's 2003 film Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon was an unofficial remake of the 1976 film Chitchor. While Chitchor was a super hit, Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon became a super flop. 

    Also Read: Action-packed 'Indiana Jones and the Dial Of Destiny' trailer finally out | WATCH

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    SS Rajamouli beats Steven Spielberg, RRR filmmaker bagged the best director at NYFCC RBA

    SS Rajamouli beats Steven Spielberg, RRR filmmaker bagged the best director at NYFCC

    After Samantha Ruth Prabhu, another Tollywood actress Poonam Kaur diagnosed with the rare disorder Fibromyalgia RBA

    After Samantha Ruth Prabhu, another actress Poonam Kaur diagnosed with the rare disorder Fibromyalgia

    Jubin Nautiyal: 'God Was Watching Over Me', singer shares picture from his hospital bed RBA

    Jubin Nautiyal: 'God Was Watching Over Me', singer shares picture from his hospital bed

    Hansika Motwani wedding update: Actress and her fiance Sohael Khaturiya had Sufi night for their sangeet ceremonies RBA

    Hansika Motwani wedding: Actress and her fiance Sohael Khaturiya had Sufi night for their sangeet ceremonies

    Here's how Sharon Stone reacted when she saw Shah Rukh Khan sitting next to her; watch video RBA

    Here's how Sharon Stone reacted when she saw Shah Rukh Khan sitting next to her; watch video

    Recent Stories

    Police arrest Hyderabad University professor for molesting foreign student; protest breaks out in campus AJR

    Police arrest Hyderabad University professor for molesting foreign student; protest breaks out in campus

    Who was Raju Theth, gangster shot dead in Rajasthan's Sikar AJR

    Who was Raju Theth, gangster shot dead in Rajasthan's Sikar

    SS Rajamouli beats Steven Spielberg, RRR filmmaker bagged the best director at NYFCC RBA

    SS Rajamouli beats Steven Spielberg, RRR filmmaker bagged the best director at NYFCC

    Yogurt to Buttermilk, 5 dairy products that have low lactose content sur

    Yogurt to Buttermilk, 5 dairy products that have low lactose content

    Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Running Expedition: Flag-in of the 35 days 35 marathons; check details AJR

    Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Running Expedition: Flag-in of the 35 days 35 marathons; check details

    Recent Videos

    Yudh Abhas 'Kill Box': India, US troops eliminate 'terrorists' holed up in houses

    Yudh Abhyas 'Kill Box': India, US troops eliminate 'terrorists' holed up in houses

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances - Shikhar Dhawan on Sanju Samson-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances' - Dhawan on Samson

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower Indian and American troops are using

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower being used

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas Experience: High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away

    'Yudh Abhyas' Experience: 'High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away'

    Video Icon