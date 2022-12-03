Abhishek Bachchan's Bol Bachchan to Ayushmann's Bala, 8 Bollywood movies that are remakes of Hindi films

Old is gold, and if you do it right, it could go platinum too! Film industries thrive on remakes when the going gets tough. Here are 8 Bollywood cult movies that brought a new narrative.



Image: Official film poster

The trailer of Ranveer Singh's film Circus was released on Friday. Rohit Shetty's film was released in theatres on the 23rd of this month. People are going to get a double dose of comedy from the film. Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma will be in dual roles in the movie. The film has been in the limelight for a long time, and it is also said that it is a remake of Gulzar's 1982 film Angoor. Sanjeev Kumar and Devendra Verma also played double roles in the movie Angoor. However, there has yet to be an official announcement regarding Circus being a remake of Angoor. By the way, many such films in Bollywood have been remade unofficially. Today in this article, we will talk about such movies.

Image: Official film poster

Hum Aapke Hain Koun: Let's talk about Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit's film Hum Aapke Hain Koun. The plot of this film was similar to that of the 1982 film Nadiya Ke Paar, but a little glamour was added to the movie. Both movies proved to be blockbusters at the box office. Also Read: Jubin Nautiyal: 'God Was Watching Over Me', singer shares picture from his hospital bed

Image: Official film poster

Bala: The story of the film Bala and Ujda Chaman was also similar. When Ayushmann Khurrana's film Bala was released first, the makers of Ujda Chaman even accused him of stealing his story. Some legal matters also came to the fore between the makers of both films. However, both films were super flops at the box office.

Image: Official film poster

Murder: It is said that the story of Mallika Sherawat's film Murder and Meghna Naidu's film Lust is almost the same. However, the makers have yet to announce this officially. While Murder was a box office hit, Havan was a super flop.

Image: Official film poster

Bol Bachchan: The story of Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan's 2012 film Bol Bachchan was similar to that of the 1979 Golmaal by Amol Palekar. Just Bol Bachchan was introduced by glamorizing it. Both films were blockbusters at the box office.

Image: Official film poster

Hero Number.1: Govinda's 1997 film Hero Number.1 is similar to the 1972 Rajesh Khanna film Bawarchi. Both films did tremendous business at the box office.

Image: Official film poster

Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahi: Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahi is a remake of the 1991 Aamir Khan and Pooja Bhatt starrer, but the makers introduced some newness in the story. Let us tell you that the story of this film was similar to the 1956 movie Chori Chori starring Raj Kapoor and Nargis. However, both films were super hit.

Image: Official film poster