Jubin Nautiyal: 'God Was Watching Over Me', singer shares picture from his hospital bed

Jubin Nautiyal posted a picture of himself eating dinner while sitting on his hospital bed. The singer was diagnosed with a broken elbow, cracked ribs and a minor head injury after falling from a building staircase.

Jubin Nautiyal, an Indian singer, posted a snapshot from his hospital bed on social media after recently suffering injuries. He also provided updates on his condition. He fell down the staircase and was taken to the hospital with various injuries. In the picture, the singer of 'Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage Hum' may be seen eating supper while sitting on his hospital bed. He's also seen with his arm in a sling.

Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Thank you all for your blessings. God was watching over me, and saved me in that fatal accident. I’ve got discharged and am recovering well. Thank you for your never-ending love and warm prayers .

Also Read: Action-packed 'Indiana Jones and the Dial Of Destiny' trailer finally out | WATCH

Take a look:

His fans, followers as well as industry colleagues took to the comment section to wish him a speedy recovery. Singer Tulsi Kumar wrote, “Sending love J ❤️ Speedy Speedy recovery .. Take good care " while rapper Badshah expressed, “Get well soon my brother "

Jubin was involved in an accident and sent to a hospital in Mumbai where he was diagnosed with a fractured his elbow, shattered ribs, and a minor head injury after tumbling down a building stairwell. A statement from his publicist reads, "The singer fell from a building stairway and shattered his elbow, cracked his ribs, and damaged his brain. After the accident, Jubin will have his right arm operated on. It has been suggested that he avoid using his right arm.

Also Read: From Goodbye To Freddy and Qala: OTT Movies That Are A Must-Watch This Weekend

He was seen with an arm sling support in his right arm at the Mumbai airport on Friday as he prepared to fly to his homeland of Uttrakhand for more medical care.

The musical reality programme X-Factor is where Jubin Nautiyal began his professional life. With chart-toppers like Tum Hi Aana, Nashe Mein, Meri Aashiqui, and most recently Manike with the Sri Lankan Pop sensation Yohani for the film Thank God, he went on to establish himself as one of the top singers in Bollywood.