Abhinay’s Tragic End: No Relatives for Late Actor, Guild Steps In for Final Rites
After suffering from liver problems for the past two years, Abhinay passed away as his treatment was unsuccessful. It's now reported that there are ongoing issues with his final rites.
Debut in 'Thulluvatho Ilamai':
Abhinay acted alongside Dhanush in his 2002 debut film 'Thulluvatho Ilamai,' directed by Selvaraghavan. He played Dhanush's friend, almost like a second lead in the movie.
Films as a Hero Failed:
Many felt Abhinay should've been the hero over Dhanush. After 'Thulluvatho Ilamai,' he got lead roles but they flopped, pushing him back to supporting 'rich boy' characters.
A Loss That Turned Abhinay's Life Upside Down:
While working as a character actor, tragedy struck. The back-to-back deaths of his parents led to severe depression and alcoholism, forcing him to sell his belongings to survive.
Liver Problem:
He struggled to find work and even food. In 2023, he was diagnosed with a liver issue. Despite help from celebs like Dhanush and Bala, he passed away at 4 AM as treatment failed.
Abhinay Came for Bala:
Despite his severe illness, he attended an event for 'Gandhi Kannadi' to support Bala, who had helped him. His funeral was planned for today, but new complications have arisen.
Waiting for Relatives:
Friends are waiting for relatives to perform Abhinay's last rites. With no family in Chennai, they're trying to reach relatives in Bengaluru, urging them to make contact.
Actors' Association's Decision:
If no family comes, the Actors' Guild will handle the funeral, said a friend. Police need a relative's signature as he died in a hospital. Fans are mourning his tragic situation.