Bigg Boss Tamil 9: Double Eviction Week! Which Two Contestants Got Out? Guess Who?
A double eviction happened this week on Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9. Let's see who all got eliminated in this segment.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 Double Eviction
While Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 was a bit slow in its first month, the game has heated up after the wildcard contestants entered. Prajin, Sandra, Amit Bhargav, and Divya Ganesh have come in as wildcards. All four have been exposing everyone's game from day one. The wildcard contestants even managed to trigger Tushar and Arora, who had been keeping a low profile until now.
Hotel Task
A task is conducted every day on the Bigg Boss show. This week, it was the hotel task. For this, the Bigg Boss house was transformed into the 'Aaha Oho Hotel'. In this task, all the contestants became hotel staff. Contestants from previous seasons like Manjari, Deepak, and Priyanka came in as guests. It was announced that points would be awarded based on how well the contestants took care of them. However, their performance was so bad that it annoyed the guests, and they all left upset.
Weekend Episode Change
The weekend episode of Bigg Boss usually happens every Saturday, with the Sunday shoot also completed on the same day. But this week, the finale of the Malayalam Bigg Boss is scheduled for this Sunday. Since the shooting for both happens at the same location, the weekend episode for the Tamil Bigg Boss was held a day earlier... meaning today. Because of this, the double eviction also happened today. Let's see who got eliminated.
Double Eviction
For the first time this season, an open nomination took place in the Bigg Boss house. Viyana, Ramya Jo, Tushar, Parvathy, Vikkals Vikram, Kamrudeen, Diwakar, Vinoth, Praveen, Sabari, FJ, and Kemi, a total of 12 people, were nominated. Two contestants have been eliminated from this list. Accordingly, the first person to be eliminated this week was Ramya Jo. Following her, Tushar was the second person to be eliminated. Since a double eviction is happening in the fifth week, there's a chance more wildcard contestants might enter the house.