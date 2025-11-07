Image Credit : youtube/vijaytelevision

A task is conducted every day on the Bigg Boss show. This week, it was the hotel task. For this, the Bigg Boss house was transformed into the 'Aaha Oho Hotel'. In this task, all the contestants became hotel staff. Contestants from previous seasons like Manjari, Deepak, and Priyanka came in as guests. It was announced that points would be awarded based on how well the contestants took care of them. However, their performance was so bad that it annoyed the guests, and they all left upset.