Who was Abhinay? Thulluvatho Ilamai Actor Passes Away At 44
Abhinay, who acted in the movie Thulluvatho Ilamai directed by Selvaraghavan, passed away this morning at 4 AM due to ill health. Many celebrities have expressed their condolences.
Actor Abhinay Death
Abhinay, who played Dhanush's friend in 2002's Thulluvatho Ilamai, later starred as a hero in a few films that didn't succeed. He then took on character roles before fading away.
Abhinay, best remembered for his role in Dhanush's Thulluvadho Ilamai, passed away on Monday, November 10, 2025, at the age of 44. He had been suffering from liver illness for some years.
Abhinay sought help
A few months ago, a frail Abhinay revealed he had a liver infection and needed ₹28 lakh for treatment. KPY Bala visited him and donated ₹1 lakh for his medical costs.
Bala wanted to act with Abhinay
Dhanush also helped with medical costs. Bala invited Abhinay to his film's audio launch, expressing a wish to act with him after his recovery.
Abhinay passed away
Abhinay passed away this morning around 4 AM due to his illness, causing great sadness. Reportedly, there was no one to perform his last rites. Celebs are sharing condolences.
Abhinay allegedly appeared in about 15 films and worked in the Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada cinema industries. He has appeared in several advertising and dubbed for Vidyut Jawmal AR Murugadoss' 2012 Tamil film Thuppakki.