Abhinay, who played Dhanush's friend in 2002's Thulluvatho Ilamai, later starred as a hero in a few films that didn't succeed. He then took on character roles before fading away.

Abhinay, best remembered for his role in Dhanush's Thulluvadho Ilamai, passed away on Monday, November 10, 2025, at the age of 44. He had been suffering from liver illness for some years.