Image Credit : Asianet News

'Sitaare Zameen Par' Day-Wise Collection

Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par is showing a steady performance at the box office. The film opened with a collection of Rs 10.7 crore on Day 1. Strong weekend momentum helped boost Day 2 to Rs 20.2 crore and Day 3 to an impressive Rs 27.25 crore.

The start of the weekdays saw a dip, with Day 4 earning Rs 8.5 crore. Day 5 has matched that figure with an estimated Rs 8.5 crore as well.

The total collection now stands at approximately Rs 75.15 crore. While the weekday numbers have slowed, the film is on track to recover its cost soon and remains a strong contender at the box office.