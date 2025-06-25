- Home
Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' is shining at the box office! The film saw impressive earnings on its fifth day and is expected to recover its cost soon. Check out the film's day-wise earnings and what's expected next.
Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' continues its impressive run at the box office. The film is performing tremendously well even on weekdays. After passing the Monday test, its Tuesday collection was also phenomenal. Thanks to the consistently strong collections for five days, the film is very close to recovering its budget. It is believed that Aamir Khan's movie will recover its cost by the end of the first week and will be profitable by next week.
'Sitaare Zameen Par' Fifth Day Collection
According to trade tracker website sacnilk.com, 'Sitaare Zameen Par' collected approximately 8.5 crore rupees on its 5th day, the first Tuesday after its release. This earning is on par with the fourth day, the first Monday, which is commendable.
'Sitaare Zameen Par' 5-Day Total Collection
According to the same report, 'Sitaare Zameen Par' has earned a net of 75.15 crore rupees in India in 5 days. The film's production cost is said to be around 80-90 crore rupees. This means the film needs to collect another 4.85-14.85 crore rupees to recover its budget.
'Sitaare Zameen Par' Day-Wise Collection
Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par is showing a steady performance at the box office. The film opened with a collection of Rs 10.7 crore on Day 1. Strong weekend momentum helped boost Day 2 to Rs 20.2 crore and Day 3 to an impressive Rs 27.25 crore.
The start of the weekdays saw a dip, with Day 4 earning Rs 8.5 crore. Day 5 has matched that figure with an estimated Rs 8.5 crore as well.
The total collection now stands at approximately Rs 75.15 crore. While the weekday numbers have slowed, the film is on track to recover its cost soon and remains a strong contender at the box office.
About 'Sitaare Zameen Par'
Directed by R. Prasanna, 'Sitaare Zameen Par' is the sequel to 'Taare Zameen Par', released in 2007. Apart from Aamir Khan, the film also stars Genelia D'Souza, Gurpal Singh, Dolly Ahluwalia, Brijendra Kala, Deepraj Rana, Tarana Raja, Rosh Dutta, Gopi Krishnan Verma, Vedant Sharma, Naman Mishra, Rishi Shahni, Rishabh Jain, Ashish Pendse, Sanvit Desai, Simran Mangeshkar, and Ayush Bhansali in important roles.