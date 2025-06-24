Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par enters Rs 100 crore club at worldwide box office
'Sitaare Zameen Par' has joined the 100 Crore Club with its fantastic box office performance. This figure, however, is the film's worldwide gross. Find out how much the film earned globally.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
'Sitaare Zameen Par' 4-day earnings
'Sitaare Zameen Par' has been galloping at the box office for four days. Director R.S. Prasanna's film has grossed ₹105.17 crore worldwide.
India vs. Overseas Earnings for 'Sitaare Zameen Par'
According to Bollywood Hungama, 'Sitaare Zameen Par' netted ₹65.80 crore in India in 4 days, while its gross collection is ₹78.33 crore. The Aamir Khan starrer grossed ₹26.84 crore overseas.
Aamir Khan's 11th film to cross ₹100 crore worldwide
'Sitaare Zameen Par' is Aamir Khan's 11th film to cross ₹100 crore at the worldwide box office. Ten of his films have previously joined this club globally.
Aamir's 10 films in the 100 Crore Club before 'Stars on Earth'
Before 'Sitaare Zameen Par', 10 of Aamir's films reached the ₹100 crore club worldwide: Dangal (₹1968.03 crore), Secret Superstar (₹875.78 crore), PK (₹769.89 crore), Dhoom 3 (₹556.74 crore), 3 Idiots (₹400.61 crore), Thugs of Hindostan (₹322.07 crore), Ghajini (₹189.19 crore), Talaash (₹180.83 crore), Laal Singh Chaddha (₹129.64 crore), and Fanaa (₹102.84 crore).
Bollywood films in the 100 Crore Club in 2025
Before 'Sitaare Zameen Par', 7 Bollywood films reached the ₹100 crore club worldwide in 2025: Chhava (₹797.34 crore), Raid 2 (₹243.06 crore), Housefull 5 (₹252.94 crore), Sky Force (₹168.88 crore), Sikandar (₹176.18 crore), Kesari Chapter 2 (₹144.35 crore), and Jat (₹119.24 crore).