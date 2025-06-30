- Home
- Entertainment
- Aamir Khan's girlfriend Gauri Spratt OPENS up on his acting skills, reviews his past movies
Aamir Khan's girlfriend Gauri Spratt OPENS up on his acting skills, reviews his past movies
Aamir Khan's girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, recently shared her thoughts on his acting skills, highlighting which films she enjoyed and where she sees room for improvement
| Published : Jun 30 2025, 08:57 AM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
17
Image Credit : SOCIAL MEDIA
Gauri Spratt shares her perspective on Aamir Khan's acting, listing the films she has watched and pointing out potential areas for improvement.
27
Image Credit : Social Media
Aamir Khan openly discussed various topics, including religion and controversies, during the promotion of his film, Taare Zameen Par.
37
Image Credit : SOCIAL MEDIA
In an interview, Aamir Khan brought his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, and encouraged her to answer questions.
47
Image Credit : Social Media
Aamir revealed that Gauri hasn't seen many of his films. When asked about his acting, she jokingly said there's always room for improvement.
57
Image Credit : SOCIAL MEDIA
Gauri mentioned watching Lagaan, Dil Chahta Hai, and 3 Idiots before becoming friends with Aamir.
67
Image Credit : instagram
Gauri shared that after becoming friends, she watched Ghajini, Dangal, and Laal Singh Chaddha, enjoying his performance in older films like Akele Hum Akele Tum.
77
Image Credit : Social Media
Aamir introduced Gauri as his girlfriend on his 60th birthday, revealing they met 25 years prior and reconnected recently.
Top Stories