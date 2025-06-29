Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani are teaming up again for a biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke. Following the success of hits like 3 Idiots and PK, this film promises a blend of drama and comedy.

The name Rajkumar Hirani is synonymous with 100% hits. He's a filmmaker whose stories resonate with audiences, consistently delivering a perfect balance of laughter and emotion. Now, with his announcement of a Dadasaheb Phalke biopic, the excitement is amplified by Aamir Khan joining him once again.

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani Team Up for the Third Time

Following the monumental success of blockbusters like 3 Idiots and PK, Aamir and Hirani are reuniting for their third collaboration. Both films were lauded for their brilliant scripts, profound emotions, and compelling narratives, which have become hallmarks of this duo. In a recent interview, when Aamir was asked if the Phalke biopic would also have humor, he said, “I think Raju and Abhijat (Joshi, writer) have a certain leaning towards comedy, and so do I. All three of us enjoy humor a lot, and I think that’s the space Raju is most comfortable in: drama with humor. So this film will probably be in that space as well.”

When will the shooting of Aamir Khan's new film begin?

Shooting for Aamir Khan's film, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, will commence in October 2025. Aamir Khan will dive straight into preparations after the release of Taare Zameen Par. To authentically recreate the era depicted in the film, a VFX company in Los Angeles has used AI to create scenes. The script for this project has been in development for the past four years, penned collaboratively by Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi, Hindkush Bhardwaj, and Avishkar Bhardwaj.

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's Previous Films

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani have previously collaborated on two films, 3 Idiots and PK, released in 2009 and 2014, respectively. Both are all-time blockbusters, grossing ₹202.95 crore and ₹340.8 crore, respectively.