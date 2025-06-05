Lagaan to Dangal: Top 5 films of Aamir Khan you must watch
A look at 5 sports drama films featuring Aamir Khan, including 'Sitaare Zameen Par'. After blockbusters like 'Dangal', will his new film also rock the box office?
| Published : Jun 05 2025, 09:13 AM
1 Min read
Aamir Khan is promoting his upcoming sports drama 'Sitaare Zameen Par', releasing June 20th. He's starred in at least 4 sports-based films, with 'Dangal' earning over ₹2070 crore worldwide.
Awval Number (1990): Aamir Khan played a cricketer, a batsman whose life revolves around the sport. Directed by David Dhawan, the film underperformed.
Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992): Based on junior college life and cycling, Aamir played Sanjay Lal Sharma, who races to deflate Deepak Tijori's ego. The film was a hit.
Lagaan (2001): This brilliant film, connecting the backdrop of India's freedom struggle with a cricket match, was nominated for an Oscar. Aamir played the villager Bhuvan, who defeats the British in cricket.
Dangal (2016): This wrestling biopic tells the story of Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughter Geeta. Aamir played Mahavir, who trains his daughters in wrestling. It's the highest-grossing Indian film ever (₹2070 crore).
Sitaare Zameen Par (2025): Releasing on June 20, 2025, this sports drama is a remake of the Spanish film Campeones. It's a basketball-based movie with Aamir Khan as the coach.
