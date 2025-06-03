Image Credit : Social Media

Aamir Khan to Stream ‘Taare Zameen Par’ for Free

Responding to the host, Aamir said, "No, those aren't my parents. I think those are someone else's parents. Maybe Amol Gupte's (co-director of Taare Zameen Par) parents. But they're not my parents." The host expressed his desire to see the scene but mentioned the film wasn't available online. According to Bollywood Hungama, Aamir responded, "Let's do one thing. I've started a YouTube channel called Aamir Khan Talks. I'll tell my team to upload 'Taare Zameen Par' there for free. It can be available for 1-2 weeks."