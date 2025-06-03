- Home
Aamir Khan will stream Taare Zameen Par for free on his YouTube channel before the theatrical release of its sequel, Sitaare Zameen Par. He made this announcement during a fan meetup, also praising Darsheel Safary's acting in the film.
Aamir Khan announced that he will stream his film 'Taare Zameen Par' for free on his YouTube channel before the theatrical release of its sequel, 'Sitaare Zameen Par'. He made this announcement during a fan meetup for 'Sitaare Zameen Par', attended by cast members and fans. During the event, the host claimed a scene in 'Taare Zameen Par' features Aamir Khan on a boat with a picture of his real parents in the background. Aamir denied this.
Aamir Khan to Stream ‘Taare Zameen Par’ for Free
Responding to the host, Aamir said, "No, those aren't my parents. I think those are someone else's parents. Maybe Amol Gupte's (co-director of Taare Zameen Par) parents. But they're not my parents." The host expressed his desire to see the scene but mentioned the film wasn't available online. According to Bollywood Hungama, Aamir responded, "Let's do one thing. I've started a YouTube channel called Aamir Khan Talks. I'll tell my team to upload 'Taare Zameen Par' there for free. It can be available for 1-2 weeks."
Aamir Khan Praises Darsheel Safary's Acting in ‘Taare Zameen Par’
In the same conversation, Aamir Khan praised Darsheel Safary's acting in 'Taare Zameen Par', saying it was very natural. He said, "When I would explain the shot to him, he would keep dancing. I didn't mind because I knew he was absorbing the whole scene." Aamir acknowledged that Darsheel's focus never wavered during the shoot. According to him, Darsheel would get into character as soon as they started filming.
The Story of ‘Taare Zameen Par’
'Taare Zameen Par', released in 2007, tells the story of 8-year-old Ishaan Awasthi, who struggles with dyslexia. Darsheel Safary played Ishaan, while Aamir played the role of teacher Ram Shankar Nikumbh. Directed by Aamir Khan and Amol Gupte, the film was a hit, earning ₹61.83 crore. 'Sitaare Zameen Par' is the sequel to this film, directed by R.S. Prasanna. The film will be released on June 20th.