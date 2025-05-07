- Home
Aamir Khan, currently in the spotlight for his film 'Taare Zameen Par,' recently revealed in an interview that he didn't bathe for a week to prepare for specific scenes in two of his films.
| Published : May 07 2025, 10:38 AM
2 Min read
The first poster of Aamir Khan's 'Taare Zameen Par' was recently released. Amidst this, he made a surprising revelation about his two films, 'Ghulam' and 'Raakh,' in a recent interview with ABP.
When asked if it was true that he didn't bathe during the shooting of the films, Aamir Khan revealed that he didn't bathe for 12 days to prepare for his roles in 'Ghulam' and 'Raakh.'
Aamir Khan explained, "I did this not once, but twice. During the shooting of 'Raakh,' I didn't bathe because my character lives on the streets after leaving home. I wanted it to look real, so I didn't bathe."
Regarding the shooting of 'Ghulam,' Aamir Khan said, "There was a long action sequence in the climax of 'Ghulam' where I get badly beaten. If I bathed every day after the shoot, it wouldn't feel real, and my injuries would also be cleaned. So, I didn't bathe to maintain the same look for the scene."
'Ghulam' (1998) is an action film directed by Vikram Bhatt, starring Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji. The film's story is similar to Sanjay Dutt's 'Kabza' (1988).
'Raakh' (1989), starring Aamir Khan, Supriya Pathak, Pankaj Kapur, and Gajanan Bangera, is an action crime film directed by Aditya Bhattacharya. The film won three National Awards.
