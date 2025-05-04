Aamir Khan, Gauri Pratt at Boney Kapoor's home after his mother passes away
Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Sanjay Kapoor's mother, Nirmal Kapoor, was cremated in Mumbai on Saturday, May 3rd. Bollywood celebrities continued to visit the Kapoor family late into the night
| Published : May 04 2025, 09:52 AM
Image Credit : Varinder Chawla
Boney Kapoor looked deeply saddened after his mother's passing, reflecting his deep love for her.
Image Credit : Varinder Chawla
Aamir Khan and his girlfriend Gauri Spratt visited Boney Kapoor's home to offer their condolences.
Image Credit : Varinder Chawla
Gauri Spratt consoled Boney Kapoor with a hug, while Aamir Khan also stood by the Kapoor family during their time of grief.
Image Credit : Varinder Chawla
Kareena Kapoor and her elder sister visited Boney Kapoor's home to offer comfort to the family.
Image Credit : Varinder Chawla
The grief of losing their grandmother was evident on the faces of Boney Kapoor's children, Arjun and Anshula.
Image Credit : Varinder Chawla
Anil Kapoor, who was very close to his mother, is devastated by her passing.
