Aamir Khan has officially unveiled the first look poster of his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par, which is being positioned as a spiritual successor to his acclaimed 2007 film Taare Zameen Par. Scheduled for release on June 20, the film marks Khan’s return to the silver screen and presents him in the role of a basketball coach—a character reminiscent of his iconic portrayal of art teacher Ram Shankar Nikumbh in the original.

The newly released poster features Aamir Khan alongside ten debutant actors: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. The ensemble cast hints at a youthful, sports-centric narrative with emotional undertones, drawing from the spirit of its predecessor.

Fans took to social media to express their anticipation for the film. One fan predicted that the film would cross ₹1000 crore at the box office, while another mentioned being emotionally prepared for what promises to be a moving cinematic experience. There was also appreciation for the film’s music, with fans noting that the score is composed by the celebrated trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, who also worked on the original film.

Directed by R. S. Prasanna—known for his work on Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and the biographical drama On A Quest—Sitaare Zameen Par also stars Genelia Deshmukh opposite Khan. The film is produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions in collaboration with Aparna Purohit. The screenplay is written by Divy Nidhi Sharma, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

The film’s trailer was recently screened for the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which granted it a UA certificate. Actor and model Kuldeep Gadhvi, who attended the screening, shared his thoughts on social media, calling the trailer “amazing” and highlighting Aamir Khan’s character, Gulshan, as a stark contrast to Nikumbh. He remarked that the trailer emphasizes comedy over emotion but praised Khan's performance. He also noted Genelia Deshmukh’s strong screen presence and mentioned that Darsheel Safary, who played the lead child role in Taare Zameen Par, appears in the film.

The supporting cast includes Brijendra Kala, Rahul Kohli, Karim Hajee, Sonali Kulkarni, Amit Verma, Anup Kumar Mishra, and Suresh Menon.

With Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan is set to once again explore the complex world of children and education—this time, with a fresh perspective and a brand-new team.