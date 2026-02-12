- Home
Aamir Khan commented on the debate about the end of the superstar era, saying every era has its own stars. Even after the Shah Rukh-Salman duo, new talent will keep coming. He admitted that no one has a fixed place in the industry.
Shah Rukh Khan returned with Pathaan (2023), joined by superstar Salman Khan as Tiger. Salman's train rescue won hearts, but the film's final scene became the most memorable.
In a scene, SRK and Salman discussed their 30-year run and who could replace them. They concluded they must carry on, saying, 'Can't leave it to the kids.' Now, Aamir Khan has weighed in.
In a recent chat, Aamir Khan discussed the end of the superstar era. Many on social media call Shah Rukh, Aamir, and Salman the last generation of superstars.
According to Aamir, every generation has its star. He said, 'New stars are emerging... He is a young, talented actor who has made his mark. This will continue.'
Aamir added, 'I don't think it's a thing of the past. No one is indispensable. Better, more talented people will always come and take your place. We won't be here forever.'
Referring to the viral Pathaan scene with SRK and Salman, Aamir called it funny. He added, 'Many guessed what they meant. But today, young actors have shown they can compete.'
Aamir cited Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh. 'They exist and are capable of surpassing us. They might be more talented.' He said their work is the answer.
