Aamir Khan Celebrates his birthday with media: See stunning PHOTOS inside

Aamir Khan celebrated his 60th birthday with the paparazzi on March 13th. Viral photos show him cutting a cake and thanking everyone.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 14, 2025, 10:22 AM IST

Bollywood's Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan, marked his birthday with a grand celebration, accompanied by paparazzi and media attention.

article_image2

The photos are going viral, showing Aamir Khan cutting a cake with paparazzi, creating a buzz on social media.


article_image3

Aamir Khan thanked fans and media with folded hands, and his simple style won everyone's heart during the celebration.

article_image4

Aamir Khan's last film, Laal Singh Chaddha, was released in 2022, marking his most recent appearance on screen.

article_image5

Aamir Khan will soon star in Sitare Zameen Par, with the release date yet to be officially announced.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja meets CM Stalin in Tamil Nadu for special discussion; Read on NTI

Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja meets CM Stalin in Tamil Nadu for special discussion; Read on

Meghan Markle announces return to podcasting with new show on female founders; Read on NTI

Meghan Markle announces return to podcasting with new show on female founders; Read on

Sikandar: Salman Khan wishes fans vibrant 'Happy Holi' with bold new poster [WATCH] NTI

Sikandar: Salman Khan wishes fans vibrant 'Happy Holi' with bold new poster [WATCH]

WWE: The 5 Most Defining Moments in The Rock vs John Cena Rivalry

WWE: The 5 Most Defining Moments in The Rock vs John Cena Rivalry

WWE: 5 Wrestlers Who Are Real-Life Enemies Behind the Scenes

WWE: 5 Wrestlers Who Are Real-Life Enemies Behind the Scenes

Recent Stories

Yamuna water quality worsens: Faecal coliform hits 160 lakh vs 500 norm, exceeds safe limit by 24 times ddr

Yamuna water quality worsens: Faecal coliform hits 160 lakh vs 500 norm, exceeds safe limit by 24 times

Actress Sona Heiden refuses to act with comedian Vadivelu due to past conflicts; Read on NTI

Actress Sona Heiden refuses to act with comedian Vadivelu due to past conflicts; Read on

Honda Activa EV: Check amazing features, range and other details of electric scooter gcw

Honda Activa EV: Check amazing features, range and other details of electric scooter

Football transfer rumours: Manchester United eye Osimhen swap, Van Dijk set to leave Liverpool and more snt

Football transfer rumours: Manchester United eye Osimhen swap, Van Dijk set to leave Liverpool and more

PHOTOS Alia Bhatt Inspired Lehengas Under Rs 25k Online RBA

(PHOTOS) Alia Bhatt Inspired Lehengas Under Rs 25k Online

Recent Videos

Infographic Hub | Endometriosis: Chronic Disease Affecting 1 in 10 Women Globally

Infographic Hub | Endometriosis: Chronic Disease Affecting 1 in 10 Women Globally

Video Icon
BSF Security Personnel Celebrate Holi at Indo-Pak Border in Jaisalmer | Asianet Newsable

BSF Security Personnel Celebrate Holi at Indo-Pak Border in Jaisalmer | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Kerala: Lakhs of Women Take Part in ‘Attukal Pongala’ in Thiruvananthapuram | Asianet Newsable

Kerala: Lakhs of Women Take Part in ‘Attukal Pongala’ in Thiruvananthapuram | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Sunita Williams' Return to Earth HITS Snag Again! SpaceX Delays Mission

Sunita Williams' Return to Earth HITS Snag Again! SpaceX Delays Mission

Video Icon
Pakistan Train Hijack Survivors RECOUNT Horrific Ordeal | WATCH

Pakistan Train Hijack Survivors RECOUNT Horrific Ordeal | WATCH

Video Icon