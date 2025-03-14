Aamir Khan Celebrates his birthday with media: See stunning PHOTOS inside

Read Full Gallery

Aamir Khan celebrated his 60th birthday with the paparazzi on March 13th. Viral photos show him cutting a cake and thanking everyone.

Bollywood's Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan, marked his birthday with a grand celebration, accompanied by paparazzi and media attention.

The photos are going viral, showing Aamir Khan cutting a cake with paparazzi, creating a buzz on social media.

Aamir Khan thanked fans and media with folded hands, and his simple style won everyone's heart during the celebration.

Aamir Khan's last film, Laal Singh Chaddha, was released in 2022, marking his most recent appearance on screen.

Aamir Khan will soon star in Sitare Zameen Par, with the release date yet to be officially announced.

