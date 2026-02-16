- Home
- Entertainment
- Inside Taapsee Pannu’s Crore-Worth Mumbai Home With Stunning Palace-Like Interiors (Photos)
Inside Taapsee Pannu’s Crore-Worth Mumbai Home With Stunning Palace-Like Interiors (Photos)
Taapsee Pannu’s courtroom drama Assi releases on February 20 after a long gap from her big-screen appearances. Meanwhile, take a look inside her stunning and luxurious Mumbai home.
Luxury Inside Home
Taapsee Pannu is creating a buzz with her film Assi. The recently released trailer has impressed fans. Before you watch the movie on February 20, take a look inside Taapsee’s stunning Mumbai home.
Andheri Luxury Home
Taapsee Pannu’s stunning home is located in Andheri, Mumbai. She bought the apartment in 2021, and it is lavishly designed with premium interiors and all modern luxury amenities.
Crore-Worth Interiors
Taapsee Pannu’s home is reportedly priced at around ₹10 crore. She has designed the interiors with a blend of European and Punjabi styles, with walls adorned with beautiful paintings.
European-Modern Fusion
Taapsee Pannu’s home beautifully blends old-school European charm with modern vibes. She has mixed traditional aesthetics with smart tech, and every corner is thoughtfully styled to stand out.
Art-Filled Corners
Taapsee Pannu’s rooms are filled with antiques, arts and crafts, and tasteful wall décor. Instead of a nameplate, she has a stylish wing-shaped logo outside her apartment.
Culture Meets Design
Taapsee Pannu’s home features a spacious living room, two bedrooms, a balcony, a cosy coffee corner, and more. Her stylish Andheri West apartment beautifully reflects her love for culture and design.
Green Balcony Views
Taapsee Pannu is a big nature lover, which is why her balcony is filled with a variety of plants. The space also offers a stunning view, making it a perfect relaxing corner.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.