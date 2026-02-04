The trailer for Taapsee Pannu's 'Assi' has been released. The film, a courtroom drama directed by Anubhav Sinha, tackles the issue of rape cases. Pannu plays a lawyer seeking justice for a victim in this hard-hitting investigative narrative.

The trailer for Taapsee Pannu's starrer 'Assi' has been finally unveiled, offering an unflinching look at the uncomfortable truth of rape cases that continue to make headlines every day. The makers unveiled the trailer for 'Assi' on Wednesday, which focuses on an investigative courtroom drama that not only portrays the traumatic incident but also the complex maze of investigation and legal proceedings the victims navigate in pursuit of justice.

A Glimpse into the Investigative Journey

The trailer opens on an unsettling note, showing a woman falling victim to the gruesome crime, with Taapsee Pannu leading as a relentless lawyer who leaves no stone unturned to find the culprits. What follows is a fast-paced investigative journey that delves deeper into the dark and disturbing layers of society, while also raising uncomfortable questions about morality, accountability, and the future generation.

Ensemble Cast

In addition to Taapsee in the lead, 'Assi' features a talented ensemble of actors, including Kani Kusruti, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, along with special appearances by Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak and Seema Pahwa.

Taapsee Pannu on the Film's Importance

Speaking about the trailer, Taapsee explained, "I felt it was time to bring these stories together and put them in front of people to remind ourselves that what we read as everyday crime news should never be normalised. These incidents are alarming, they're happening around us, and they seem to be growing. Sometimes it's not just about the crime itself, but also about how little we do to stop it in our own capacity. When we shaped this into a two-hour narrative, it became deeply moving for me as a performer, because it forces you to confront a reality we often look away from," as per a press release.

Direction, Production, and Release

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, 'Assi' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, and Sinha under the banner of Benaras Mediaworks Production. The film is set to release in theatres worldwide on February 20, 2026.