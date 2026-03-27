- Home
- Entertainment
- Inside Pics of Sunny Leone's Luxurious Mumbai Penthouse With Private Theatre, DIY Art Work and More
Inside Pics of Sunny Leone's Luxurious Mumbai Penthouse With Private Theatre, DIY Art Work and More
Bollywood actress Sunny Leone's luxurious Mumbai home is going viral, and for all the right reasons! Everyone is talking about its all-white theme, marble flooring, terrace pool, and super classy interiors. Come, let's take a look.
14
Image Credit : Asianet News
Sunny Leone
Bollywood actress Sunny Leone's luxurious Mumbai home is making a huge splash on social media. Filmmaker Farah Khan recently visited the house for her YouTube video and was totally amazed by how grand it is.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
24
Image Credit : Asianet News
The Penthouse Home
This penthouse has a grand entrance that looks just like a 5-star hotel. Its white-themed interior and classy design grab everyone's attention. Once you step inside, you see beautiful marble flooring, a huge living area, and a very modern setup.
34
Image Credit : Asianet News
DIY Art Work
What gives the house an even more special touch are the DIY art pieces. Sunny Leone made these artworks with her children. The many paintings on the wall really show off her family's creative side.
44
Image Credit : Asianet News
Private Theatre Inside the House
And that's not all! The house also has a private theatre, a large balcony, and an LA-style open kitchen. Even Farah Khan was impressed by the kitchen and said, "This is super!" This luxurious home is in Mumbai's Andheri area and is estimated to be worth around ₹16 crore.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos