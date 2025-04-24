Image Credit : instagram

Box Office Performance: Kesari 2, starring Akshay Kumar, began its theatrical run with a modest Rs 7.75 crore opening. Despite positive reviews, the film struggled to gain momentum, earning only Rs 3.2 crore on its sixth day, bringing its total to Rs 42.2 crore. Except for a slightly better performance on Sunday and Tuesday, the film has largely remained in the single-digit range.