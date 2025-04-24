- Home
'Kesari Chapter 2' Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar starrer earns THIS; Read on
Kesari 2, starring Akshay Kumar, is a historical courtroom drama based on lawyer C Sankaran Nair’s fight against British rule. Despite positive reviews, the film has underperformed at the box office
Box Office Performance: Kesari 2, starring Akshay Kumar, began its theatrical run with a modest Rs 7.75 crore opening. Despite positive reviews, the film struggled to gain momentum, earning only Rs 3.2 crore on its sixth day, bringing its total to Rs 42.2 crore. Except for a slightly better performance on Sunday and Tuesday, the film has largely remained in the single-digit range.
Comparison with Sky Force: Akshay Kumar’s previous film, Sky Force, fared significantly better, reportedly earning Rs 113 crore over a month. By its sixth day, Sky Force had collected around Rs 81 crore—nearly double the earnings of Kesari 2 at the same stage.
Block Booking Allegations: Trade analyst Komal Nahta claimed that Sky Force's inflated first-week numbers were due to heavy block booking of unsold tickets, aimed at creating a perception of high audience turnout. He estimated the actual first-week collection at Rs 40.5 crore, despite records showing Rs 80 crore.
Future Competition and Film Background: Kesari 2 faces upcoming competition from Raid 2, a thriller directed by Rajkumar Gupta and featuring a star-studded cast, scheduled for release on May 1. The film, a spiritual successor to the 2019 hit Kesari, is directed by debutant Karan Singh Tyagi and tells the story of lawyer C Sankaran Nair’s legal battle against British colonial rule, produced by Dharma Productions.