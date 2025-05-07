Ajnabee to Khiladi 420: 8 Times Akshay Kumar played the villain on screen
Akshay Kumar is rumored to play the villain in Priyadarshan's next film, starring Saif Ali Khan. This film is a remake of the Malayalam superhit 'Oppam'. Here's a look at 7 films where Akshay has played the antagonist.
Akshay Kumar took on a rare negative role as the vengeful Pakshi Rajan, starring opposite Rajinikanth in the sci-fi blockbuster 2.0, earning praise for his intense performance.
Akshay Kumar played a negative role in Ajnabee with Bobby Deol. He acted as a tricky and clever friend, which became one of his early villain roles in films.
Akshay Kumar played a negative role in the underwater action film Blue. His character added mystery and tension to the story, making it a unique role in his career.
Akshay Kumar played a double role in 8x10 Tasveer, where one of the characters was the villain. The film showed his darker side in a suspenseful storyline.
Akshay Kumar played twin brothers in Khiladi 420—one was good, the other evil. The film showcased his skills in portraying both hero and villain in the same story.
Akshay Kumar played a double role in Aflatoon, portraying both the hero and the villain. The film highlighted his ability to switch between a charming lead and a dangerous criminal.