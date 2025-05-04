- Home
Kesari Chapter 2 to OMG 2: Tracking Akshay Kumar’s sequel success at the box office
From Kesari Chapter 2 to OMG 2, Akshay Kumar’s sequels have seen varying box office success. This analysis tracks the performance of his recent sequel films.
| Published : May 04 2025, 08:53 AM
1 Min read
Image Credit : Social Media
Housefull 4
Released in 2019, Housefull 4 was the biggest hit, earning around 245 crores in India.
Image Credit : Social Media
OMG 2
Released in 2023, OMG 2 was a superhit, collecting 221.08 crores.
Image Credit : Social Media
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Released in 2024, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan earned only 9.17 crores. Its budget was 350 crores.
Image Credit : Social Media
Housefull 3
Released in 2016, Housefull 3 received mixed reviews and earned around 108 crores in India.
Image Credit : Social Media
Housefull 2
Released in 2012, Housefull 2 received mixed reviews, earning around 111.75 crores in India.
