7 Bollywood Blockbuster Movies That Earned More Than Their Budgets
These seven Bollywood films proved that success isn’t about big budgets alone, with strong stories, star power, and audience love, they turned modest investments into massive profits.
Bollywood Blockbusters
Bollywood has seen some incredible box office successes where films have not just recovered their costs but delivered massive profits. Here’s a look at seven movies that outperformed their budgets spectacularly.
Dangal (2016)
Made on a budget of around ₹70 crore, Dangal became one of the biggest hits in Hindi cinema history, grossing nearly ₹2,000 crore worldwide. The film’s inspiring story of wrestling and women empowerment resonated globally.
Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)
With a budget of ₹90 crore, this heartwarming drama starring Salman Khan earned an astonishing ₹969 crore worldwide. Its emotional storyline and universal appeal made it a massive box office success.
Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994)
A classic from the 90s, produced for only ₹6 crore, it went on to earn over ₹128 crore worldwide. The family drama set new benchmarks at the time and remains iconic in Bollywood history.
War (2019)
Starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, War was made on a budget of ₹170 crore and grossed ₹475 crore worldwide. The action-packed spectacle proved that high-budget films with strong star power can deliver huge returns.
Saiyaara (2025)
This debut-star film had a budget of ₹45 crore and is estimated to have earned between ₹581 crore. The exceptional returns highlight the potential of fresh talent paired with a good story.
Stree 2 (2024)
The horror-comedy sequel, made on ₹60 crore, collected over ₹875 crore worldwide. Its blend of humor, scares, and star cast exceeded expectations, making it a massive commercial success.
Kahaani (2012)
This thriller, made on a modest budget of Rs 8 crore, went on to collect over Rs 80 crore. Vidya Balan’s powerful performance and the film’s gripping narrative made it a small-budget hit with huge impact.